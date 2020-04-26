North-east business leaders shortlisted for awards

North-east business leaders are among the finalists in this year’s Director of the Year Awards.

Run by the Institute of Directors in Scotland, the four north-east finalists are some of 54 leaders shortlisted.

The annual awards celebrate business accomplishments over the last year.

This year, David Anderson of Score Diagnostics Limited, Graham McWilliam of Glencraft (Aberdeen) Ltd, Allan Merritt of Arnlea Systems Limited and Nathan Payne of Optic Earth Limited have been picked as finalists.

Malcolm Cannon, national director of the IoD in Scotland, said: “The IoD works hard to represent our members all over the country and being able to celebrate their achievements is a highlight of our year.”

The winners will be announced on September 8, with a ceremony planned to take place in Glasgow.