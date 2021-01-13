North-east business leaders have called for more support to be put in place for firms impacted by the lockdown measures.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced six changes in coronavirus guidance – including limitations on click and collect services and takeaways.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the new rules will come as a “blow” to businesses in the city.

He said: “Throughout this pandemic, the innovation and determination of our businesses to do their best to meet changing restrictions and ensure the highest safety standards has been clear to see.

“We are sure that those that are able to adapt to meet the new restrictions and requirements, such as takeaways, will do so.

“For others that are no longer able to offer click and collect, the news will be a blow, but we all understand why these difficult decisions are being made.

“Aberdeen Inspired will continue to lobby the government for our individual sectors and wider city centre and work hard to support businesses on the ground as best we can.

“We urge them to get in touch if there is anything further we can do to help during this time.”

Shane Taylor, research and policy at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “By further constricting the ability of businesses like retail and hospitality to earn revenue by removing or restricting services such as click and collect and takeaways, we are adding to the challenges these businesses are already facing.

“What we really need to look at is continuing to bolster the financial support for many of the businesses in those key sectors and ensure the funding is reaching them quickly.

“One of the key challenges the business community continues to face is that while funding has been announced, it has still to reach them.

“If further restrictions are required then we need to make sure the financial support is getting to the front line as quickly as possible.”