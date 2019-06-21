North-east business group hits out at plans to axe free parking

A north-east town’s business group has hit out at the decision to axe free parking.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee yesterday voted to go ahead with the controversial plans.

As of September motorists will be charged 50p for the first hour, £1 for one to two hours, £3 for two to five hours and £5 for longer periods.

At the moment it is free to park in town centres for the first 30 minutes.

Stonehaven Business Association and Tourism Committee member Sheila Howarth also voiced concerns that the move could lead to a drop in visitors to the town.

She said: “We have seen a good increase in people coming to the town since the AWPR opened.

“This could mean more people go back to getting the bus or train into Aberdeen.

“It’s detrimental to Stonehaven.”

Opposition councillor Glen Reid said: “This decision has disregarded the potential impact on town centre businesses if people now go elsewhere to make quick ‘grab and go’ purchases.

“We’ll be watching closely to see what impact this has on our town centres.”

And SNP group leader Richard Thomson said: “Free parking has been a real boon for Ellon and people will be extremely disappointed to be losing that.

“It will make it much harder for businesses in the town.”