North-east business chief raises concerns over coronavirus support

The chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce is among business leaders to have written to ministers to raise concerns over gaps in coronavirus support.

Russell Borthwick, who leads the north-east chamber, penned a joint letter with the chief executives of Glasgow and Edinburgh’s chambers to highlight their fears small businesses in the three cities may be disproportionately negatively affected.

They fear businesses operating in shared spaces may miss out on the Business Support Fund, which is tied to rateable values, because shared rates are paid directly to their landlord. Under the terms of the fund, only businesses which pay rates directly are eligible.

They also fear some firms will not receive grants because they have too few employees. Guidance for the Pivotal Enterprise Resilience Fund stats firms employing less than 10 people in larger cities are unlikely to be successful in applying.

And they have raised further concerns leisure and hospitality firms will be forced out of business as their rateable value is too high for them to qualify for support.

In their letter, addressed to economy, fair work and culture secretary Fiona Hyslop and finance secretary Kate Forbes, they said: “With expectations that the impact on this sector could be more sustained than in other parts of the economy, we continue to encourage the creation of an expanded grant scheme offering support proportionate to rateable values.

“The risk of not acting will be to further accelerate the decline of our city centres as places that our residents and tourists will choose to visit, live, do business and spend their leisure time.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Our total package for businesses during this unprecedented economic crisis now totals £2.3 billion.

“Our £20 million Creative, Tourism & Hospitality Enterprises Hardship Fund is part of our package of support for firms in those sectors not in receipt of grants based on business rates. This is part of a £100 million package of additional grant support for SMEs and newly self-employed people. Businesses in the hospitality sector, with a rateable value of more than £51,000 are eligible to apply.

“Ministers are listening to concerns from businesses as we continue to explore how best to help and we recognise that the hospitality sector has suffered huge impact.

“That is why our funding is intended to relieve the hardship of individuals and smaller firms that are ineligible for support from the UK Government or are not in receipt yet of the funds they need to survive.

“We would encourage businesses to visit FindBusinessSupport.gov.scot for what support might be available to them.”