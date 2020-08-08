North-east business awards to take place later this year

The Heart of Aberdeen Doorstep Awards are set to take place later this year.

Aiming to highlight and promote the array of fantastic local businesses based across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, the awards will take place on Friday October 30 from 7-8pm.

The event provides members of the public with the opportunity to nominate an individual or organisation that has made a significant difference to their community, with as much as eight awards to be given out on the day.

These businesses can vary from cafes, bars, restaurants and chefs, to boutiques, jewellers, photographers and florists.

All nomination forms must be sent in by Wednesday September 30 in order to provide the judging panel with enough time to decide and allocate the line-up of awards.

On Friday October 30, Make Minds Matter will visit the winners at their doorsteps and award them with their well deserved accolades.

If you would like to nominate an individual or find out more information, email makemindsmatteraberdeen@gmail.com. Alternatively, visit the Heart of Aberdeen Doorstep Awards event page on Facebook.