North-east business and hospitality bosses share fears of further Covid restrictions

Ahead of today’s cabinet meeting, business and hospitality leaders in the north-east spoke of their fears over the prospect of further restrictions being implemented – and underlined the need for support.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “As things currently stand, the closure of non-essential retail, most of our hospitality offering and the work from home message to our office workers is naturally having a significant impact on our city centre economy.

“Any further escalation of measures, where warranted, reaffirm the need for government to give more financial support to our retail and hospitality businesses to ensure they navigate through these next critical weeks and months as we move towards the recovery stage.

“The challenge to the city centre has been hugely accelerated by Covid-19 and it is vital it receives the support it deserves.”

Stephen Gow, vice-chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, said the prospect of a further lockdown is “extremely worrying” for the hospitality industry.

He said: “Everyone in our industry understands the importance of keeping our guests and team members safe, particularly in light of the new variant of Covid 19.

“However, the prospect of any continued lockdown beyond January 19 is extremely worrying for all in the hospitality industry.

“Having had little or no Christmas events which have led to severely reduced income at the busiest time of year for many hotels, further restrictions will only exacerbate the challenging financial positions for many.

“Aberdeen hotels, in particular, have, in the last five years, also had to cope with with the downturn in oil-related business and the continuation of businesses working from home will only make their plights more difficult.”

Meanwhile, Leslie Forsyth, Rediscover Peterhead manager, said some businesses in the town are “very, very worried” about their future.

He said: “I would imagine that extending the restrictions and making them more severe will cause a great deal of difficulty for businesses in Peterhead town centre.

“Since the beginning of lockdown, we’ve seen around eight or nine new businesses start in Peterhead town centre so people are still interested in making a living from starting their own businesses.

“But that can’t go on indefinitely. There is a point at which that resilience begins to disappear because it has gone on too long and the income which they have isn’t sufficient to keep things going.

“I know there are businesses in town which are very, very worried at the moment.

“How much damage further restrictions will do depends on how long they go on for and also what, if any, additional financial support will be available to businesses from the Scottish and UK Governments.”

