North-east bus times altered to help key workers in coronavirus fight

Bus services in the north-east are set to be altered to help support key workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Stagecoach Bluebird has announced some of its services will be changed to better correspond with shift changeover times for frontline employees.

Services 37, 59 and 727 will all be changed from Monday, along with 7B with the aim of providing more peak-time connections to Badentoy Park.

A twice-weekly shuttle service will also be introduced, connecting Countesswells with Tesco in Westhill and Lang Stracht.

Peter Knight, managing director for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “We have been analysing feedback received from customers since initially reducing our timetables on March 23 and whilst the changes we are introducing from Monday April 6 are relatively minor, we know they will make a big difference to those who are reliant on the bus for their commute to work.

“We have worked hard with our temporary timetables to ensure that we are continuing to serve critical routes. If our customers feel we haven’t got things quite right, then we’d really like to receive any comments through our dedicated feedback form which can be found at stagecoachbus.com.”

Stagecoach is also carrying out enhanced cleaning of its fleet, and a number of measures have been introduced to protect customers and staff.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: