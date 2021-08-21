North-east bus services face disruption as drivers are forced to self-isolate

Commuters in the north-east are being warned to expect delays to bus services as a significant number of drivers are forced to self-isolate.
Transport operator Stagecoach confirmed they are experiencing “operational difficulties” in running regular bus services across the region due to a reduction in staff numbers.
Officials warned services levels may be disrupted in the coming days as a significant number of staff enter a period of self-isolation.
Taking to Twitter, north-east operators advised customers to “plan ahead” in an effort to minimise disruption to their journey.
They wrote: “Due to a significant increase in the number of driving staff having to self-isolate, we are facing operational difficulties and service levels may be affected.
“Please remember to plan ahead to minimise disruption to your journey.”
