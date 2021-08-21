Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

North-east bus services face disruption as drivers are forced to self-isolate

By Michelle Henderson
21/08/2021, 2:02 pm Updated: 21/08/2021, 3:32 pm
Stagecoach North East say they are experiencing "operational difficulties" due to a significant number of drivers having to self-isolate.
Commuters in the north-east are being warned to expect delays to bus services as a significant number of drivers are forced to self-isolate.

Transport operator Stagecoach confirmed they are experiencing “operational difficulties” in running regular bus services across the region due to a reduction in staff numbers.

Officials warned services levels may be disrupted in the coming days as a significant number of staff enter a period of self-isolation.

Taking to Twitter, north-east operators advised customers to “plan ahead” in an effort to minimise disruption to their journey.

They wrote: “Due to a significant increase in the number of driving staff having to self-isolate, we are facing operational difficulties and service levels may be affected.

“Please remember to plan ahead to minimise disruption to your journey.”