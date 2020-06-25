North-east bus operator Stagecoach to double their services from next week

A north-east bus operator will be doubling their number of services from next week.

Stagecoach, which serves Aberdeen, Moray and Aberdeenshire, are increasing their services to help with the Scottish Government’s plan to restart more parts of daily life.

From Monday, the company will be providing around double the number of services that have been running as part of the emergency timetables in place since March.

They will be gradually increased, with plans to resume full timetables later in the summer.

This will include Megabus services across Scotland.

Stagecoach has introduced a range of measures to help customers travel safely and easily.

They include a new smartphone busy bus indicator which will help commuters choose quieter services.

Face coverings are now mandatory on all public transport across Scotland.

Sam Greer, Regional Director Scotland for Stagecoach, said: “We remain extremely proud of the fantastic efforts of all of our employees across the country in recent months.

“Our people have made a huge contribution to the national effort and we’d like to thank every one of them and our customers for their support.

“Buses will continue to play a crucial role in the country’s recovery ahead. As well as helping to restart our economy, they are vital in bringing normality back to many areas of our daily lives. They keep people connected and have a major role in delivering safer, cleaner and healthier communities.

“We are pleased to be starting to step up our services to support the gradual reopening of aspects of daily life across Scotland. We have a number of extra measures in place to make sure that our services are Covid-19 secure and to help people plan their journeys and use our services safely.”

Other measures Stagecoach are introducing include buses being deep cleaned in advance of going into service and daily cleaning of all buses with a sanitiser, focusing on key touch points.

All buses will continue to have a protective screen between the driver and passenger and each individual bus will have around 20% of normal passenger capacity.

The increased timetable looks like this:

Aberdeen City

Frequency increases across key services connecting Kingswells, Torry, Northfield, Bucksburn and Westhill with facilities in the city centre. Improved service to Aberdeen Airport with the JET727 service, which will operate up to every 10 minutes Monday-Friday and every 30 minutes on weekends.

Deeside

Increased frequency between Aberdeen and Braemar with buses Aberdeen – Banchory every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday.

A new Banchory town service 205 will operate every hour during the daytime Monday-Saturday. This service will offer local connections from Banchory High Street, Hill of Banchory and Tesco.

Stonehaven

Increased frequency with more X7 journeys added reducing journey times for trips between Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

Service 7/7A/7B will operate every hour between Aberdeen, Portlethen, Newtonhill and Chapelton. Chapelton village will be connected directly to Aberdeen for the first time.

Service 4A/C in Stonehaven will be renumbered service 8A/C but there is no change to service frequency.

Inverurie/Alford/Kemnay

Increase in frequency for services connecting to Aberdeen as well as Kemnay – Alford connections.

Service 22 (Inverurie town service) will be reintroduced to operate hourly Monday-Friday.

Peterhead/Fraserburgh/Buchan

Increase in frequency connecting to Aberdeen as well as on the local town services. Reintroduction of early morning journeys for shift workers.

Buses from Ellon Park & Ride will increase, with 2 departures towards Aberdeen every hour through the day, with additional journeys at peak times.

Services within Ellon, Foveran, Newburgh and Balmedie will be increased to provide more regular links on services 50, 52, 53 and 54.

Moray

Increase in frequency for connections to Elgin, Inverness and Aberdeen. Services 35 and 10 will run hourly for the majority of the day with additional journeys in the morning and afternoon peaks.

Buses to Lossiemouth will operate up to every 30 minutes Monday-Saturday on service 33A/C, with hourly connections to Maintoba and Pinefield. An hourly service will operate on Sundays.

Services that will remain suspended from Monday 29th June –

Aberdeenshire – 119, 219, 221, 230, 231, 240, 292, 416, 422, 452, 41A, 70A/B/C, 44 and nightbird services.

Moray – 110, 133, 253, 258, 271, 248 and 405.