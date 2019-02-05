Tuesday, February 5th 2019 Show Links
North-east bus driver caught using mobile phone

by Callum Main
05/02/2019, 11:19 am
A bus driver in the north-east has been caught using his mobile phone by police.

It comes as officers reacted to complaints about inappropriate driving from members of the public in Ellon and Turriff.

A second driver was also caught using his phone and two others were spotted driving carelessly.

All were issued with tickets.

