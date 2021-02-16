NHS discount extended and fare zone changes announced by north-east bus firm

A north-east bus operator has announced plans to bring in changes to improve its service for customers.

Stagecoach will be introducing new zones across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray to make shorter bus trips better value, while also extending discount for NHS staff to include travel to Aberdeen from Ellon, Inverurie, Stonehaven and Banchory.

A raft of new changes will come into place from March 7.

New zones will be introduced in Deeside, Mearns and Moray to make trips more affordable, while a new flexible ticket will also be introduced called “Flexi5” which gives one free day of travel.

On March 7, child dayrider tickets will also be introduced, as well as discounts for those who subscribe to the monthly bus ticket “MegaRider Xtra”.

Peter Knight, managing director at Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “Before the pandemic, we spent a lot of time analysing changes in travel habits seeing an increase in online shopping and more demand for shorter local journeys.

“The changes we are making to our tickets in March will bring better value to the local communities who still rely on our services.

“I’m extremely proud that as part of this change we’ve been able to extend our NHS discount to Inverurie, Ellon, Stonehaven and Banchory as a small thank you for the fantastic work the NHS staff have done throughout the pandemic.”

For more information on the changes visit stagecoachbus.com