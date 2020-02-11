North-east bursary scheme open to community groups

A bursary of £10,000 for north-east groups has been opened.

Housebuilder CALA Homes is inviting community groups, good causes, charities and schools in the area to apply for a share of the funding.

Since it launched in 2015, more than 40 groups in the north-east have benefited from the money.

Mike Naysmith, managing director at CALA Homes (North), said: “CALA is committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to communities.

“We look forward to hearing from an even wider breadth of local charities and good causes, and discovering not only the vital difference they make to the community, but also how we can support, sustain and amplify the great work that is being done in the area.”

To apply, visit cala.co.uk/bursary

Applications for the CALA community fund close on March 6.