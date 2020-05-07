North-east burials could take place without families in extreme circumstances, a local authority has said.

Aberdeenshire Council is expecting a “significant increase” in the number of burial services required, due to Covid-19.

And under plans which could be brought in to help the service cope, families may also be unable to choose the date of the burial or a lair.

A report is to go before councillors at the infrastructure services committee on May 14, which will advise them that the coronavirus mortality rates suggests there may be increased levels of demand, potentially over a 23-week period.

It has said during the pandemic, it is essential the “death management process continues to operate compassionately and efficiently”, however it will be at a time where the availability of experienced and trained personnel from the service may be reduced due to the impact of coronavirus.

More than 1,700 people have now died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with 11 new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The deaths of 159 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus with half of those, a total of 79, dying in care homes, according to figures released by National Records of Scotland.

Data by local authority area reveals there have been 63 deaths in Aberdeen, 88 in Aberdeenshire and eight in Moray. This includes those who have died without testing positive for the virus, however are suspected of having it.

The report, which will be heard by councillors, outlines operational changes which may be brought in if demand reaches a level that would require interventions to make sure the service was not overwhelmed.

The most extreme measure, which would be one of the last to be implemented if services became overwhelmed, states that family access to interment may not be possible, as it may not be possible to deliver an effective burial service that permits family access.

The report adds: “It is also likely that such an increase in demand for burials would come at a time when skilled and experienced burial personnel are unavailable for work due to Covid-19 related isolations.

“It is therefore unlikely that the interment process would proceed as “normal” and to protect everyone involved it would be sensible to conduct interments in private. This decision will not be taken lightly as the impact on family of the deceased is well understood.

“If the number of excess deaths due to Covid-19 are significant this staged approach may well be necessary to protect the efficacy of the entire death management process.”

The council has also said that there may be a situation where the date and time of the interment is limited, or set entirely by the local authority. And the proposals also include waiving graveside assistance fees, and moving to a six per week service, removing the Saturday and public holiday surcharge, as well as reducing the lair purchase fee by 15% at the appropriate time.

The report also states: “As demand increases as a result of the pandemic, it may well be the situation that the date and time of the interment is limited, or indeed entirely set by the council.

“It is proposed that a reduction of 15% is applied to the standard interment fee at the appropriate time.”

It also says that under “normal circumstances” as much choice as possible is given to lair position, however this could be something that is removed.

However, the report goes on to say: “It should be noted that access to pre bought lairs, or lair re-openings, will be maintained.

“It is therefore proposed that a reduction of 15% is applied to the lair purchase fee at the appropriate time.”

Stephen Archer, director of infrastructure services, said: “During these extraordinary times, to protect this vital service, it may well be necessary to amend the level of service currently provided, particularly at a time where the availability of experienced, trained personnel from within the Burial Service may be unavailable due to the pandemic.

“These operational changes will be brought in as circumstances dictate and will be carried out in an empathetic manner, reflecting the sensitive nature of the work performed by the Burial Service and the impacts of any potential changes on family and friends who are already dealing with the loss of a loved one.”

