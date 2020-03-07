North-east builder fined £6,000 after worker seriously injured in 60ft fall

A north-east construction firm has been fined £6,000 after a worker suffered serious injuries in a 60ft fall at a building site.

The man was working for Stan England Builders at a house in Banchory in March 2016 when the incident happened.

The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and the company pled guilty to breaching health and safety rules.

The worker was on the mezzanine level of the property and gained access to it by a wooden platform which had a ladder propped against it.

As he was working close to the edge, he lost his footing and fell 60ft on to a wooden platform below.

He then fell another 8ft head first on to the floor below. He suffered head, back and neck injuries.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found there were no suitable measures in place to prevent his fall.

The probe concluded the worker had received no formal training for working at height or working on ladders.

He had a lack of knowledge and awareness of the hazards associated with working at height and fell, ending up with severe injuries and permanent disfigurement.

Safety bosses said Stan England Builders Limited had failed to supervise appropriately and had not corrected deficiencies.

Despite visiting shortly before the accident there was no written risk assessments for this task.

HSE inspector Connor Gibson said: “Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work-related fatalities in this country and the risks associated with working at height are well known.

“In this case, a different and simple approach of using edge protection could have prevented the life-changing injuries sustained by the employee.”