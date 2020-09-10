North-east buddy system provides support through organ transplant process

A north-east woman who created a support group after having a liver transplant has shared her story to mark Organ Transplant Week.

Organ Transplant Week runs from September 7 to September 13, and raises awareness of the importance of signing up to be an organ donor, as well as having conversations with loved ones to determine their wishes after death.

Audrey Cameron’s organ transplant journey began at 50, after her skin began turning yellow and she began feeling tired from around 4pm onwards.

And Audrey has also spoken about the benefits of the buddy system, having been helped by the process herself.

At 52, the former principal teacher was referred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for testing, which revealed she had Primary Sclerosis Cholangitis (PSC), where her liver ducts were being blocked by bile, causing a high bilirubin count, indigestion, lack of energy and severe itch.

In spring 2017, she was referred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI) for a week of testing, and was told her liver, nicknamed Larry, was dying quickly, and was advised that without a transplant, she would not make it past Christmas that year.

Audrey, from near Hatton, said: “After 10 days on the list, at 5.30am on a very foggy 3rd May, I got the call. At first I thought it was a friend playing a joke on me.

“It was from the transplant co-ordinator at ERI saying that a suitable liver had maybe became available, and I was blue lighted from Auchmaud to Aberdeen heliport, then flown from Aberdeen to Edinburgh in an air ambulance. Larry was to be removed, and replaced by ‘Lina’.”

After it was determined the liver, which came from a donor in England, was compatible, she underwent emergency surgery that day, which was successful.

Audrey said: “My immediate family visited and watched me turn from a yellow skinned wife and mother-of-two to a white skinned patient.

“After 12 days I was allowed home and spent the next three months at home with my regular ambulance journeys to ERI for check ups. Hatton Cruden medical staff were very helpful durning and after my transplant journey as were the community physio Team in Peterhead.

“Three years post transplant I remain healthy and there is not a day goes past that I think about my donor and her family. I am extremely grateful for their donation.”

Almost a year after she received her transplant, she found a buddy in Margaret, who had also gone through a liver transplant.

Recently, she has also been buddying Paula Massie from Peterhead, who underwent a double lung transplant.

Audrey said: “She’s just a young girl, she’s the same age as my daughter. It’s very scary, and she had no one in Peterhead to give her support.

“She was actually one of my PSAs at school, she contacted me and it’s been great to speak to her.

“I also was buddies with another lady in Ellon, but unfortunately she passed away before she could get a transplant. It was really sad for her family, and I’ll always remember her.”

Paula said it is useful to have someone who has gone through similar circumstances to chat to about anything.

She said: “I wanted to do it because I wanted to know more about the buddy.

“Nobody told me there were people out there that would become friends with you.

“I would say to people to look at it as a positive thing and unless you’ve gone through a life changing operation you don’t appreciate what people are going through.

“It is good knowing there is somebody on the other end on the phone to listen to you and it is always a medic you chat to.

“You can speak about hopes and even hobbies and anything in between.

“One of things you have to remember when you are buddy is that the person might not have had the same operation as you because there are many forms of transplant.”

Buddies can contact each other using the Facebook page Liver Transplant Forum, which also provides support to anyone going through the process.

Audrey has encouraged people to sign up to the register to potentially provide life-saving support to others.

She said: “I don’t think people realise that just giving a blood transfusion is donation, you can give plasma and corneas as well.

“It’s just so important, I wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for my organ donor. You can donate kidneys as well.

“I’m very lucky, and I hope Lina lasts for a long time. I have to take medication for the rest of my life, but I hope to live to be an old lady.”

The group behind the Lina Liver Fundraising and Support Group have been working hard to donate money towards the places that supported them, including ERI, ARI, Aberdeen Air Ambulance Services and Hatton Cruden Services.

So far, they have raised more than £5,000 and have been selling items such as homemade jams and marmalade, knitted teddies, hats and babywear online after Covid-19 cancelled a fundraising event that was planned.

Money raised from the online fundraiser will go towards NHS ARI Liver Support Group and Helimed 79, as well as to the Lina Liver Support Group, with hundreds of pounds raised already through that.

Anyone who could benefit from a buddy throughout their organ transplant process is encouraged to join the Facebook page Liver Transplant Forum, and Lina Liver Support Group.

For more information on organ donation, and to register, visit https://www.organdonationscotland.org/