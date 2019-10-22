North-east brothers Ollie and Harry launch first book

Two creative north-east brothers have launched their first book.

Ollie and Harry Ferguson, aged 10 and 7, spearhead a campaign called 50 Marvellous Adventures, encouraging other children and families to get outside and explore.

Now they have written a book with dad MacNeill to showcase how they live life to the fullest.

The boys, from Turriff, held a special signing event at Waterstones in Aberdeen yesterday to promote the book, published by firm WW Norton & Company.

So far, they have completed 271 of their 500 adventures, including starting their own country, photographing the sea floor, launching a plastic toy into space and mummifying fish.

They will also be featured in the 2020 Guinness World Records book.

MacNeill said: “To children, an adventure does not require scaling the highest mountain or reaching the North Pole. Children can find excitement in the smallest places – a creek in the woods or camping in a makeshift tent.

“However you approach them, I think that you’ll find your children will derive joy and excitement from these adventures and will make some magical memories too.”