North-east bridge to close for a week after being damaged in crash

A north-east bridge is to be closed for a week after a crash.

Bronie Bridge, to the west of Ellon on the unclassified C1B road between the B9005 and the A920, is shut while emergency repairs are carried out.

As a result, a diversion through Ellon is in place for anyone looking to travel this route.

Drivers are asked to use either the B9005, or the A920 through Ellon to reach their destination.