North-east bridge to close for a week after being damaged in crash

A north-east bridge is to be closed for a week after a crash.
Bronie Bridge, to the west of Ellon on the unclassified C1B road between the B9005 and the A920, is shut while emergency repairs are carried out.
As a result, a diversion through Ellon is in place for anyone looking to travel this route.
Drivers are asked to use either the B9005, or the A920 through Ellon to reach their destination.
Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Friday, 8 November 2019