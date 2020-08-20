North-east bridge to be closed for four weeks for work

A north-east bridge will be closed for four weeks while refurbishment work is carried out.

Boultenstone Bridge on the A97 will be shut to strengthen it to make it more suitable for modern traffic, particularly haulage vehicles.

Once the work has been complete, it will require less maintenance in the future.

It will also coincide with surface dressing preparation works from Logie Coldstone to Tillypronie, and from Tillypronie to Tom Dubh, to strengthen the edges of the road and carry out drainage works.

The road will be closed completely from Logie Coldstone to Boultenstone Bridge from Monday, August 31.

Access will be maintained for emergency services and residential vehicles where possible, however vehicles will be unable to cross the bridge itself.

Site notices will be put up in the coming days to advice of the closure. An alternative route will be available for people looking to travel in this area via the A97, A944, A980, B9119, A97 and vice versa.