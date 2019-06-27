North-east bridge repairs needed after repeated crashes and deterioration

Four bridges on a north-east road will be shut for essential repairs this summer.

The works on the A957, Stonehaven to Crathes slug road, will take place in July and August.

Over the course of eight weeks each bridge will be shut one-by-one for the essential maintenance, which is required due to “repeated impacts and general deterioration due to age” and “while inconvenient, doing this work now avoids longer closures later”.

Due to their historic significance, each will be repaired using traditional materials and techniques.

Blairydrine Bridge will close on Monday with works set to take two weeks.

Following will be the Cowton Bridge, Mowtie Bridge and Findlayston Bridge, with works expected to be complete by August 24.

Aberdeenshire Council has advised diversions will be in place during the works, with traffic rerouted 20 miles via the AWPR between Stonehaven and Milltimber, then along the A93 out to Crathes.