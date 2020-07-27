North-east bridge forced to close for safety reasons

A north-east bridge has been forced to close after serious concerns were raised about it.

Aberdeenshire Council has shut the Oatyhill railway bridge with immediate effect following a detailed structural assessment which revealed concerns over the integrity and strength of the structure.

The bridge, which is 170-years-old, carries the unclassified U91k local access road over the main Aberdeen to Edinburgh rail line.

It links several properties at Oatyhill to Laurencekirk.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Whilst we are able to keep the bridge open to pedestrians and cyclists, it will unfortunately remain closed to motorised vehicles for the foreseeable future.

“Further work will be undertaken to explore viable options for the future of this structure.”

A diversion will be in place for all vehicles, via the adjacent junction with the A90 at Oatyhill, the A90 north to the A90 Laurencekirk junction and vice versa for southbound travels.