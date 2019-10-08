Tuesday, October 8th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

North-east bridge damaged in crash could reopen next week

by Annette Cameron
08/10/2019, 5:32 pm Updated: 08/10/2019, 6:12 pm
© Aberdeenshire RoadsAuchmill bridge sustained serious damage after a suspected road crash last month
Auchmill bridge sustained serious damage after a suspected road crash last month
Send us a story

Emergency works to repair a north-east bridge damaged in a crash are being carried out.

Auchmill bridge, near King Edward, sustained serious damage after a suspected road crash last month.

The masonry parapet at the small crossing was knocked into the Craigston Burn, with Aberdeenshire Council forced to put an emergency road closure in place.

People living around King Edward have been left with a three-mile diversion after the Auchmill bridge sustained severe damage.

However, according to a post on Twitter from Aberdeenshire Roads, masons have bult the parapet back up to road level and the road is expected to reopen at the end of next week.

Breaking