North-east bridge damaged in crash could reopen next week

Emergency works to repair a north-east bridge damaged in a crash are being carried out.

Auchmill bridge, near King Edward, sustained serious damage after a suspected road crash last month.

The masonry parapet at the small crossing was knocked into the Craigston Burn, with Aberdeenshire Council forced to put an emergency road closure in place.

Emergency repair works are being carried out at Auchmill bridge following an RTC. Our masons have built the parapet back up to road level and we anticipate reopening the road at the end of next week. Work will continue including pointing, coping and scaffold removal. pic.twitter.com/vF6VDttbR9 — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) October 8, 2019

People living around King Edward have been left with a three-mile diversion after the Auchmill bridge sustained severe damage.

However, according to a post on Twitter from Aberdeenshire Roads, masons have bult the parapet back up to road level and the road is expected to reopen at the end of next week.