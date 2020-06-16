Watch: North-east bridesmaid’s touching tribute on brother’s wedding day

A north-east woman helped make her brother and his fiancee’s wedding day one to remember – even though they were unable to tie the knot.

Calum Pearson and Emily Gill were left devastated when their wedding – which had been due to take place on June 6 – had to be cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

They were due to tie the knot at Bogbain Farm in Inverness, with around 90 people attending the ceremony and 130 evening guests.

But determined to make the day as special as it could be, Calum’s sister Leanne Morrison – who was also scheduled to be one of the bridesmaids – rounded up their entire family to record a special video.

Relatives from far and wide took the chance to send their best wishes to the couple, ensuring they would have something to remember the day by.

And it has since been viewed thousands of times online.

Blackburn resident Leanne, 41, said: “Calum and Emily were so gutted when they had to postpone the wedding, and because they hadn’t seen the rest of the family for so long we decided to make the video.

“It was quite a lot of work to pull it all together because I had to get everyone to record their own and then make it into one video – but it was worth it.

“With so many weddings being cancelled I thought it would bring a bit of cheer – and Calum and Emily were absolutely delighted. It really cheered them up.”

She added: “I thought it would just be the family that watched it but I put it on Facebook and everyone started sharing it. I think they just thought it was a really nice thing.

“It was really nice to get all the family involved. A lot of them don’t live nearby – my grandfather is in his 90s and lives down south so it was so good to be able to include him.

“I am sure it will be nice to look back on in the future.”

Calum, 29, and Emily, 24, initially met while they were both in the army.

They now live in Carrbridge in Speyside, where Calum works as a gamekeeper.

Thankfully, the couple have been able to reschedule their wedding for 2021.

Emily said: “We weren’t expecting it at all and to be honest, I started crying when I saw it. It was totally out of the blue.

“We do a family quiz by video call on Saturdays with all the family, and Leanne and her husband Gavin told us they needed to speak to us before it.

“That’s when they showed us the video. It was a bit emotional.

“It was horrible to have to postpone the wedding but there was nothing we could do, and the video was a lovely idea.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone in person next year.”