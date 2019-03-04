North-east bride-to-be with incurable cancer says thanks to everyone for helping her to create dream wedding

A north-east bride-to-be with incurable cancer has spoken of her overwhelming gratitude to those who have helped create her dream day.

Laura Colborne, from Peterhead, was told at the start of the year she had incurable neuroendocrine cancer, and that she had less than 12 months to live.

To fulfil a dying wish, she will marry partner Steven Watson, 32, next month at the Norwood House Hotel.

Since launching a crowdfunder in January, scores of generous north-east residents have come forward to support the couple and their upcoming wedding.

Laura, a mum of two and carer to her five-year-old, said: “The kindness has been overwhelming.

“I still keep getting messages from people wanting to help.

“We’re pretty much fully organised.

“I’ve been feeling pretty rough, I’ve just finished round three of chemotherapy and I had radiotherapy.

“I’ve also got a blood clot so I’m still in hospital every five minutes.

“We didn’t start planning until January 10. It was just overwhelming.

“The fundraiser was made for friends and family but as soon as it was on Facebook it just took off.”

Included in the items which have been provided by various businesses to the pair are the venue, wedding rings, two dresses, invitations, photographer, videographer, transport, flowers, hair jewellery, make up artist, hairdresser, DJ, LED dancefloor, bagpiper, a humanist celebrant and fireworks.

Laura will also have her hen party at Meldrum House near the end of the month, where the bridal party will enjoy an afternoon tea.

Laura has been given two wedding dresses, one from Elmar Bridal in Peterhead and the other from The Wedding Wardrobe in Aberchirder.

Laura added: “I’m struggling with my mobility and I’ve got to try and fight the dress into my wheelchair.

“I’m going to wear the Elmar one for the ceremony and photos and change into the one from The Wedding Wardrobe at night as it’s quite light.

“The venue is absolutely stunning. It’s like a proper dream wedding.

“Initially I thought it would be at the registry office with a quiet meal afterwards.”

Laura and Steven have two daughters, five-year-old Arianna, who suffers from spina bifida, and four-year-old Hillary.

Other donations are going towards outings with the girls to create lasting memories.

Laura said: “We’re planning a couple of things, we want to take them to Deep Sea World at North Queensferry – my youngest loves sharks so we’d like to take her there.

“My eldest loves tigers, so we’d like to take her to Blair Drummond.”