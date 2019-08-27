North-east bride thanks ambulance crew for saving her life

A north-east bride who almost died after a sepsis attack has thanked the ambulance crew that saved her life – by giving them a special part of her wedding cake.

The top tier of the cake is traditionally kept to celebrate the birth of a child or a first anniversary.

Instead Newmachar couple Caroline, 40, and Phil Learmonth, 32, gave it to the crew from the Scottish Ambulance Service who were behind Caroline’s life-saving intervention – Aberdeenshire-based staff Spencer Staddon, Sarah Rose and Connor Melville.

The couple tied the knot on June 21 at Glen Tanar, Aboyne, but a month before the big day, stay-at-home mum Caroline fell seriously ill just a week after getting a kidney infection.

“My body just went into overdrive. Within half an hour, I was properly shaking. I was cold and could not get warm. I felt like I was going in and out of consciousness,” said Caroline.

She was at home alone with the couple’s two children – Olivia, 6, and Cameron, 4, – when she fell ill. She rang a friend, who travelled to the couple’s home and dialled 999.

When paramedic Spencer Staddon first arrived, Caroline’s temperature was 41.8C. He carried out an initial assessment and antibiotics were administered.

An ambulance then arrived to take Caroline to A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. She spent five days in hospital before returning home.

Caroline said she is extremely grateful for the help of the service “from start to finish”, saying it was “second to none”.

She explained: “Everything was great – Spencer was so calm. They were all just so nice – I cannot thank them enough.

“My two kids wanted to know everything that was going on. Spencer was very patient with them. He explained the machines, what they were doing – this made the difference.

“Everything was well explained – they had to do lots of tests and said I might have to go to hospital.

“The team were all so calm. They were not really stressed. Phil came after Spencer had arrived.

“Some of it’s a blur – some of it isn’t. On the Wednesday, I thought I was going to die. Everything was starting to slow down.

“It was a waiting game – wondering whether I was going to die. I felt my dad’s hand pressing down on my shoulder, saying ‘I just thought I’d say it’s not time yet’.”

Scottish Ambulance Service patient safety manager Gary Rutherford said: “Sepsis is a life-threatening complication of infection. Symptoms can vary and get worse quickly, therefore it is important for people to know what signs and symptoms to look for.

“You should call 999 if you notice any slurred speech, confusion, shivering, very high or low temperature, severe breathlessness, discoloured skin or rash, or low urine output.

“Children may also be sleepier than normal, difficult to wake, lethargic, have a seizure or not feed normally.

“If you feel the symptoms are mild or you are unsure, call NHS 24 on 111 for further advice. NHS 24 may arrange for an ambulance to be sent to you.”