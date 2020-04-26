North-east brewery toasts success in prestigious awards

A north-east brewery has won an award for a fruit-infused IPA.

Brew Toon, in Peterhead, was recognised in the Opportunity North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards for the drink.

The firm’s M’ango Unchained, a mango and passion fruit infused IPA, which is sold in bars, restaurants and shops across the country, won the most successful product award.

A spokesman from the brewery said: “To place in the final alongside these guys is one thing, but to win it is just amazing.”

The spokesman added: “We would like to congratulate all the finalists and winners at this year’s NES Food & Drink Awards and we wish them all the best for the year to come.”

Brew Toon is no stranger to success at the Opportunity North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards, with M’ango Unchained winning best brewed product in the same competition last year.

The Peterhead brewery will soon be featured in a new guidebook called Britain in a Bottle, providing an insight into the history behind popular tipples.