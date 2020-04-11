North-east breweries and distilleries to be highlighted in new book

Distilleries and breweries across the north-east are to take centre stage in a new book.

Britain in a Bottle promises to take readers on an armchair tour of the nation’s breweries, cider mills, vineyards and whisky and gin distilleries when it is released next month.

It will provide an insight into the history behind popular tipples and is a chance for readers to learn how the brewing process actually works.

Penned by authors Ted Bruning and Rupert Wheeler, the guidebook takes in north-east breweries including BrewDog in Ellon and Brew Toon in Peterhead.

Gin distilleries featured include Lost Loch Spirits, at Deeside Activity Park near Aboyne, Porter’s Gin and the House of Botanicals in Aberdeen.

Fettercairn, Glendronach, Glen Garioch, Glennglassaugh and Royal Lochnagar whisky distilleries also make an appearance in Britain in a Bottle.

A spokeswoman from Reach Media on behalf of the publisher said: “Recent years have seen a huge increase in the number of these places all over the country, not only operating but also welcoming visitors, from small single-man producers working from home to large, world-famous labels, from well-established brands to the revival of 200-year-old manufacturers which had almost been lost to prosperity.

“Now, for the first time, they have been gathered together in a single book which celebrates their craftsmanship, pinpoints their locations, describes who they are and what they do and provides detailed information about how you can visit and sample their wares.

“Wherever you go in Britain, you’re never far from a working brewery, distillery, vineyard or cider mill that would welcome your visit. The more you know about your favourite drink, the more pleasure it gives you.

“In this engaging full-colour compendium, expert authors Ted Bruning, previously of the Good Beer Guide, and Rupert Wheeler, previously of Whisky Magazine, focus on places that normally open in the holiday season, have a visitor centre and shop, and welcome families so you don’t have to leave the kids in the car.

“Arranged by country, with chapters concentrating on individual counties and regions, no matter where you are you’ll find a brewery, cider mill, distillery or vineyard within reach, many in historic, beautiful or quirky locations, from a brewery in a windmill to a distillery in the operating theatre of a former animal hospital.”

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: “It’s great to see local breweries and distilleries in the book, further emphasising our reputation as a top producer of food and drink.

“The publication of Britain in a Bottle is timely – while we can’t enjoy these venues first hand at the moment, we can sample them from the comfort of our own home and be inspired to visit one day.”