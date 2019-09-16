North-east breeder ‘furious’ over Shetland pony neglect

A north-east breeder has revealed she will never forgive a man whose neglected pony had to be put to sleep.

Christine Forbes thought she was helping out when she handed over Shetland pony Itsy to Gary Stevens as a companion for his donkey.

But she has now learned that she was left in such a bad condition that she had to be put to sleep.

The Shetland pony’s front feet were so badly deformed that they couldn’t be corrected by a vet and she was believed to be suffering pain and distress.

Scottish SPCA staff were called out to Hallmoss Farm, Inverugie, due to concerns for the welfare of animals.

And an inspector described it as “one of the worst” cases she had ever dealt with in her career.

Stevens, 53, has now been jailed for 14 months and handed a lifetime ban after admitting failing to provide adequate care for a donkey and Shetland pony at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

The donkey has made a full recovery since being taken from the farm in June 2018.

Christine, of Dufftown in Moray, said she provided Stevens with the animal as a companion for his donkey because she was too small to make the grade as a show pony.

She said: “We thought it would give her purpose, being the wee friend of the poorly donkey. She went to Stevens on the understanding that should there be any issues at all, she came back to me.”

Christine said she feared for the welfare of the pony after spotting an appeal for money to cover food, vet and farrier bills, and had offered to take her, back but was not successful.

She said: “I’m gutted and furious.

“It’s been a long haul for the past three years, I have put out numerous appeals for information on her whereabouts, not knowing if she was dead, alive, or even still in their care.

“I’ll never forgive him.

“It’s good that he got the sentence and the ban.”