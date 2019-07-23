North-east braced for heatwave as temperatures set to soar

Temperatures in the north-east are set to soar this week, according to experts at the Met Office.

Parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will experience regular highs of around 25C (77F) throughout the week, with the whole UK set for a heatwave.

Warm weather will continue for most of the week, with temperatures beginning to drop by Friday – although it will remain around the 20C (68F) mark.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week.

“The weather set-up is broadly similar to the pattern that brought high temperatures to much of Continental Europe at the end of June.

“As well as high temperatures during the day, overnight temperatures will also be notably warm and could break records. Conditions will feel much more comfortable for all by the time we get to Friday.”