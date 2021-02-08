North-east braced for frequent snow showers and freezing temperatures

The north-east will face continued show showers and freezing temperatures this week, forecasters have said.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Grampian, warning snow could cause road and rail disruption as well as power cuts.

Yesterday Aboyne recorded 17cm of snow, with showers expected to continue.

Today they will be most frequent over eastern Aberdeenshire with some on the heavy side.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

A Met Office spokesman said: “Yesterday there were a lot of snow showers which continued all day, and they don’t look as if they will let up anytime soon in the north-east.

“Snow showers will continue today, and it’s not really until Wednesday when we will see them ease off.

“We will see less of them from there on in, and there may be a much drier spell on Thursday.

“But things will turn extremely cold from Wednesday night into Thursday, and temperatures could dip to -15 degrees celsius by the end of the week, most likely in places such as Braemar.”