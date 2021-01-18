North-east braced for decision over home learning extension for pupils

Pupils, parents and teachers will find out tomorrow whether remote learning will continue beyond the beginning of February.

The Scottish Government made the decision to close classrooms to all but the most vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers in response to rising Covid-19 cases.

Initially, ministers planned to get youngsters back to school today – but that date was pushed back to February 1.

Now government officials will decide whether pupils can return, or whether the status quo should be extended.

Last week education minister John Swinney – the deputy first minister – admitted getting youngsters back in the classroom may be “a tall order”.

He said the government would consider all the latest coronavirus evidence available before making a decision, and added: “But the virus is still at a very high level in general in society, and we took the view that we had to have the level of community transmission suppressed to enable us to protect the National Health Service.”

Yesterday it emerged that NHS Grampian had the third-largest increase in case numbers among health boards, with 131 newly reported cases.

Across Scotland, there were 1,341 people who recently tested positive for coronavirus in hospital, with 147 of them in intensive care.

There are currently 124 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus with 11 of those patients in intensive care.

Education bosses in Aberdeen have now delivered more than 11,000 devices to allow pupils to continue learning from home.

During last year’s initial lockdown, more than 5,000 Chromebooks were handed out to children to help them keep up with their lessons.

And a further drive since classrooms were shut has seen that number more than doubled.

Local authority chiefs have also seen high engagement from pupils despite the upheaval of the move to online learning, with around 97% of children taking part in their classes.

In a letter to parents, Aberdeen City Council’s chief education officer Eleanor Sheppard said: “We are aware that this return to online learning has the potential to create challenges and tension for families who are once again having to quickly adapt and balance the pressures of home working, caring for others and supporting learning and we recognise and value your vital contribution in challenging times.

“During the first period of lockdown in March we experienced high demand for Chromebooks and issued around 5,000 devices to children and young people.

“The council took the decision to invest in a significant number of additional devices to ensure that we were well prepared for any eventuality. We are extremely pleased to have taken this action as at this point in time we have issued a total of 11,322 Chromebooks to support children and young people during this second lockdown period.

“In order to maintain continuity of their educational experience, it is important that our young people continue to work with their teachers and engage fully with their Google Classroom.

“You will be informed if school staff notice that your child is not engaging with Google Classroom to the extent we would expect and your support in encouraging your child to participate fully in the online learning offer is greatly appreciated.

“Whatever is decided [by the Scottish Government], I want to assure you that we will adapt to the circumstances and continue to work in partnership with you to support all Aberdeen’s children and young people.”