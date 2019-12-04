North-east Boys’ Brigade company to help with Christmas card deliveries

A boys’ Brigade company will become posties for the next two weekends in their annual Christmas card delivery fundraiser.

Ellon Boys’ Brigade kick off the festivities on Saturday with a coffee morning at the town’s Kirk Centre between 10am and noon.

People can drop off Christmas cards to be delivered in Ellon between 10am and noon on Saturday and Sunday.

This is the first weekend of the service, which will run again at the same times the following weekend. All money raised through donations for delivering the cards goes to the 1st Ellon Boys’ Brigade.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter