Aberdeen schoolboy’s 12 challenges will help raise cash for frontline NHS staff

A young boy is dying his hair blue and completing a number of unique goals to support NHS healthcare workers.

Liam Norrie, 9, is set to take on 12 challenges and acts of kindness, in a bid to raise funds for NHS front-line staff.

The Airyhall boy was inspired to help out key workers during the pandemic, and his mum says she is not surprised by the generosity of her son.

Lynsey Herron, 33, said: “I’m training to become a mental health nurse so Liam knows a lot about what the NHS is doing. We’ve also been doing the key workers clap on a Thursday night, so he wanted to do something to show his support and appreciation for the NHS.

“He’s quite a caring child. If you were to meet him you wouldn’t think that he’s emotional because he comes across as Jack the lad.

“He’s sporty, confident and funny, but he’s got a very sensitive side and he wants to support as much as he can.”

Initially, the pair planned to take on a 5k run – but Liam thought of doing things differently.

Taking note of the 12 hour shifts which his mum often works, he settled on carrying out 12 different challenges or acts of kindness.

On Monday, Liam kick-started his first challenge by dying his hair blue, in an ode to the NHS. This week the pair also headed out to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to deliver a batch of homemade cupcakes to hard-working front-line staff.

She said: “He’s also doing a 5k run, he will try a 10k bike run, a penalty shoot-out against me, so it’s 25 penalties against each other, and we will see who wins.

“I’m fine with doing that, as long as I don’t have to dye my hair blue”, she laughed.

The creative youngster has imagined a whole range of ideas, which include a fancy dress day, a food-bank run and trampoline jumping.

She said: “He sees me go to work. He knows about the NHS and he’s also clumsy so he tends to be in ARI as well”, she laughed. He knows how hard other people work to help other people.”

The pair are already off to a flying start for their first target of £250. In just one night, they have raised over £120- without yet starting a single challenge.

She said: “I posted it on Facebook and we woke up in the morning to £110 and when I told him he was very excited.

“It was quite an amazing experience to feel the support of people even though we hadn’t done anything yet.”

Liam, a pupil at Airyhall Primary School, said: “I’m very excited. I just came home and I went on Instagram and I seen all the amazing stuff that the NHS is doing and thought why don’t I try do something, so they can get more equipment to save more people’s lives.

“It makes me feel really happy that people are supporting me.”

Liam is also rallying his friends together, from a safe distance, so they can join in on the fun. With the help of his mum, they dropped off a set of instructions, along with the first line of a story: “Once upon a time there was a hero.”

Each friend will add a new line to the tale and pass it on – and together they will write their very own story through social distancing.

He said: “When I’m older I want to be an author and write stories, so this is my act of kindness and I decided to get my friends to add onto my story.”

The pair will complete their fundraiser on Friday, May 15, and all funds will go to NHS Grampian.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3fiwL7w

