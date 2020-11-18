North-east boy, 10, praised for efforts to help the environment

An award-winning north-east boy who set up his own environmental organisation has been praised in the Scottish Parliament.

Thomas Truby, 10, from Torphins started The Rubbish Club as a way to encourage other young people to take an interest in environmentalism.

Last month, he won the Aberdeenshire’s Future honour at the Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards.

North-east MSP Alexander Burnett asked Holyrood to congratulate Thomas on his success and continuing efforts to highlight his work.

The Rubbish Club now reaches more than 2,600 people on Facebook and when he isn’t in school, Thomas spends his time setting up community initiatives and giving talks in schools, mobilising other young people to take action.

Mr Burnett described the work of Thomas as an inspiration to people of all ages to not drop litter and help tackle climate change.

He said: “Thomas is an absolute champion and his work in helping to raise awareness of litter issues has been fantastic.

“He has shown age is just a number and no matter how young or old you are, everyone has a duty to pick up their rubbish and take action against climate change.

“Thomas is helping others realise the importance of keeping places tidy and it’s great to see someone at such a young age influencing others.

“Not only has he worked with the Aberdeenshire Council Waste team at recycling events, he has also been approached by other local authorities to help with their campaigns which is brilliant.

“Thomas deserves to be recognised in parliament and I wish him all the very best in the future.”

Thomas said: “It was a big surprise when my mum told me about it after school.

“I’m amazed how many people are following what I do and that I’m inspiring other people.

“I really enjoy what I am doing.”

His mum Gayl added: “We are very proud that he is inspiring others. It was quite a nice surprise that Thomas has been recognised by the Scottish Parliament.”