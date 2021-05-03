A north-east bowling club has unveiled its new stand dedicated to two late members.

Stonehaven Bowling Club has been busy fundraising for the project for the new structure which was built by Deeside Timberframe.

The viewing shelter at the Recreation Ground is named the Gordon Pyper stand after one of the club’s members who died around 10 years ago.

A commemorative clock has also been added to the structure and was presented by Brandon Atkinson in memory of his grandfather Eric McWilliam. It was donated by Eric’s widow Sandra.

Eric, who died last year aged 89, was a past president of Stonehaven bowling club and a member for 65 years.

The new stand was officially opened during a small ceremony held at the Recreation Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Sandra McWilliam said the latest addition to the bowling club, which was established in 1884, is the perfect tribute to her late husband and Mr Pyper.

She said: “We started fundraising in 2019. We had the money but then Covid happened.

“We had a lot of help from people in Stonehaven with the four Co-Op stores and the rotary club helped too.

“We had a summer sale and a Christmas fete in the club as well so that was a great success so that attracted lots of people.

“We raised a good amount of money for the project.”

Sandra, 73, said her late husband and Gordon were keen on their beloved sport and they were an important part of the club.

Eric died at the age of 89 after suffering an infection in January 2020.

Sandra: “My husband Eric was a president and was an umpire when the World Bowls were in Westburn Park.

“Gordon was a past president and he did a lot of the club. His wife started bowling and now his granddaughter has started too.

“It was a much bigger club in the heyday and it was great because Eric started the Dunnotar Castle cup with all the teams from Aberdeen and district and that continues to this day.

“Eric has had so many different things from the club like the freedom of the green and he had a very good bowling career.”

Sandra and Eric were married for over 30 years and the couple’s grandson Brandon presented the clock to the club.

She said: “I just thought it would be nice that he did this for his grandad and he was always got on well with his grandad.”

Aileen Pyper said she was “proud” to have the stand dedicated to her late husband Gordon.

She said: “It’s a great tribute getting it named after him. He’d be delighted.

“It was his life. All he wanted was to retire, and bowl and work about the place. That was his ambition.

“Unfortunately he passed away at 63 quite suddenly, but he won the Palmer Trophy and was runner up in the championship four months before he died.

“He really loved his bowling and he liked to encourage the younger bowlers.

“It’s an honour for the stand to have his name.

“I feel proud that that’s been done for Gordon. I feel proud that his name will be carried on.

“He was a simple man that loved his bowling, loved his family and loved life.”