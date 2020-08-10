North-east bowling club stalwarts celebrate milestone birthdays

Two bowling club stalwarts celebrated milestone birthdays.

Stonehaven Bowling Club members Ray McIntosh and Pat Lockhart turned 90 and 80 respectively.

The club hosted an afternoon tea last month to commemorate the occasion and the pair were presented with bouquets by their fellow members.

Club vice president Sandra McWilliam described the two ladies as ‘great members’.

She said: “Ray joined at the end of the 1980s and has been involved with the club for a long time. Pat has been with us for around five or six years.

“They’re both great members. Ray has now decided to hang up her bowling shoes, and I hope I can continue for as long as she has.

“The club organised for them to have afternoon tea. It was a bit of a hassle because of social distancing, but we managed it and they were absolutely delighted.”

The celebration came as a surprise to Pat.

Sandra added: “Pat didn’t know anything about it. We told Ray to make sure she was there.

“We decorated the place with balloons and we gave them some bouquets at the end. It was just something nice we could do for them.

“They both got loads of birthday cards which shows how much they are liked.”