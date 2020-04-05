North-east bowling club boosts cash for groups

A number of north-east organisations have benefitted from generous donations from a bowling club.

Each year the Newhills Bowling Club picks several charities to benefit from funds raised by members.

This year a total of £4,350 has been distributed towards organisations in the north-east, after the money was raised through various fundraising initiatives held by members.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The groups chosen this year were the Grampian Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre and the Dyce and Bucksburn and District Pipe Band.

The sum was divided equally between the two, and was presented by president Brian Constable to director Kenneth Young of the centre, and to vice-president Doug Ogston of the pipe band, at a function held recently at the club.