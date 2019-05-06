North-east boss takes the high road to raise cash for Charlie House

A north-east businessman has taken on a whopping 96-mile walk to raise funds for a children’s charity.

Willie Donald, of W M Donald, took on the West Highland Way challenge to help support Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

The West Highland Way stretches from Milngavie to Fort William.

Beginning on April 24, his adventure ended on April 28.

Through the project, he raised more than £8,600, which will go towards the charity’s Big Build Appeal.

Charlie House has now hit the £2 million mark, in its £8m campaign, which was launched in November.

Willie said: “With the West Highland Way now complete, I would like to thank everyone who has helped me raise an amazing amount of money for a very worthwhile cause.

“It’s great to see they have hit their £2m mark in such a short period of time.”

Money raised by people like Willie has meant that a quarter of the charity’s target has already been reached.

It will go towards the building of a new state-of-the-art specialist support centre, which will be set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

It will provide respite care, as well as a range of different facilities for families such as a spa pool and teen den.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are so grateful to Willie for the funds he has committed to raise for our Big Build Appeal.

“The Big Build Appeal is a life-changing building and project for families in the North-east of Scotland.

“We would be delighted to hear from other people willing to take on a personal challenge or goal to assist us in raising funds for Charlie House.”

Willie’s fundraising page will remain open for a short while longer for anyone who would like to donate, at: justgiving.com/fund raising/williedonaldwesthighlandway

