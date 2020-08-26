Writer prepares for charity skydive in honour of north-east parents with dementia

A Balmedie-born woman is preparing to raise funds for Alzheimers research by leaping out of a plane at 10,000 feet – for the second time.

India Skye Charlton, a freelance writer and holistic therapist who currently lives in Cheshire, will be taking on a tandem skydive in honour of her parents, Iris and Andy Lamb, who live at Auchtercrag Care Home in Ellon.

Iris and Andy, both 81, have been diagnosed with dementia, leading India to choose Alzheimers Research UK as the beneficiary of her fundraising efforts.

India, 47, said: “It’s been really hard with them both in their home, with me being so far away, and both of them having dementia.

“When they were admitted to the care home, there were travel restrictions still in place in Scotland whereas they’d been lifted in England, and I couldn’t visit them for quite a few weeks. I was able to come up and see them in the last week of July.

“There’s nothing else I can do as far as their health is concerned, but raising money for Alzheimers Research UK is something I can do and I’m doing it for people in the future who will benefit from life-changing medication.”

Deciding how to raise the money was a relatively easy task for India, after a previous charity skydive in 2012 left her exhilarated.

She was diagnosed with ME 15 years ago, and, as her case was mild, she decided to take on the stunt to raise funds for charity Action for ME, on behalf of those whose condition was more severe.

The jump was a success, raising £2,000 and giving India a new outlook.

She said: “I’d never raised money for charity before and what I realised when I started raising the money was it was so rewarding.

“You get to a stage in life where you think you’ve felt every emotion or feeling there is to feel, but when I raised money for Action for ME, it was such an amazing feeling.”

That feeling encouraged her to face her fears for a second time, with a second skydive arranged for October 10, leaving from Tillstock Airfield near her home.

She said: “I’m doing it in honour of my mum and dad.

“It feels like my turn to say to them, I’m doing this for you, because you have this condition and I want to raise money for research into it.

“It’s my way of saying thank you for everything that you’ve done for me in my life.”

India’s fundraiser can be found at justgiving.com/IndiaSkyeCharlton