North-east bonfire event postponed due to adverse weather

A north-east bonfire night has been postponed due to adverse weather.
Councillor Dianne Beagrie, who represents for Peterhead North and Rattray, confirmed on Facebook that Tuesday’s Gadle Braes bonfire in Peterhead will now be held on Wednesday.
The decision has been made due to high winds forecast for tomorrow, which will affect the setting up of the bonfire, according to another post on social media.
Due to the adverse weather forecast. The Gadle Braes Bonfire will now be Wednesday 6th November 2019.
