North-east blood donors to visit by appointment only

Blood donors in the north-east have been urged to attend appointments – but to go alone.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service said stocks in the region for all blood types exceed minimum levels.

Though demand for blood is lower than usual as non-essential operations are not taking place, service bosses have urged people to keep donating as the procedure has been designated an essential service.

Donors should go alone and respect social-distancing measures put in place at donation centres.

As of tomorrow, donors should attend by appointment only.

In the city people can go to the Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre on Foresterhill Road.

They are being asked to arrive no earlier than five minutes before their appointment time to avoid waiting room queues, and to observe that chairs and beds have been spaced further apart than usual.

Those aged over 70 cannot donate in an effort to keep them at home.

The service’s associate director of donor services, Lynne Willdigg, said: “Giving blood is an essential activity and as such is classified as ‘essential travel’.

“We would like to thank all blood and platelet donors who have donated in recent days and weeks.

“We aim to have between five and seven days’ supply of all eight blood groups at all times.

“Thanks to an amazing response from blood and platelet donors, all blood groups currently exceed minimum levels.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She added: “We want to reassure donors we have put in place a full range of social-distancing measures during sessions for their safety.

“Also we regularly comply with the highest level of infection control guidelines and have introduced even further practices during this time.”

Ms Willdigg said donation sessions would become appointment only as of tomorrow to ensure the number of people in venues allowed for social distancing.

She added: “We are therefore asking the public and donors to only come forward to donate as we invite them.

“This will help ensure we don’t ask people to undertake unnecessary travel.

“If we contact you by letter or text message, please do give blood if you can.

“Booking by appointment allows us to ensure we only collect the blood groups we require at the right time.

“If we invite you to donate, please make an appointment via our Scotblood website or by calling 0345 90 90 999.

“Donors should attend alone unless they are attending with a member of their household who also has an appointment to donate.

“The need for blood will continue throughout this pandemic but demand levels will be considerably lower as elective surgery is postponed.”

The service is encouraging people to learn their own blood group and to check stocks at scotblood.co.uk

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.