North-east blood donor session cancelled due to high stocks

A blood donor session in the north-east has been cancelled due to high stocks – but service chiefs are urging people to attend other appointments.

People had been asked to give blood by attending Ellon Academy on Thursday afternoon and evening.

However, a Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service spokesman said: “️Thanks to the overwhelming recent generosity of blood donors in Scotland, our blood stocks are currently exceptionally healthy, and we no longer need to hold the sessio.

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

As of today, giving blood is by appointment only.

It is classed as an essential reason to travel.

The spokesman added: “If we invite you to donate, please make a special to make an appointment via our Scotblood website or by calling 0345 90 90.”

