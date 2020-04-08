North-east blind man struggling with food shop during coronavirus crisis

A blind man living in the north-east said he is struggling with shopping for food during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hussein Patwa, 35, from Portlethen, said it is difficult to get access to online supermarket delivery slots with rising numbers of customers using the service.

And Hussein, who is registered blind, said he finds it “daunting” going into stores trying to comply with social distancing rules.

Hussein, who is a member of the Mobility and Access Committee for Scotland, said: “Trying to find customer service can be hard.

“Sometimes you feel lost walking about, not sure what to do and being all embarrassed about it.

“You want to do the right thing by people but when you need that person-to-person contact to guide you, and also show you where the card reader machine is, you don’t want to put people at risk either.

“My local Martin McColl staff are excellent and have been willing to guide me around and make sure I get what I need.

“The counter staff are also great at getting items for me, which is why I sometimes prefer shopping there rather than at larger supermarkets.”

Hussein said he now finds it challenging to do a weekly shop. He recently tried to complete an online shop at Asda but said he gave up after waiting two hours in an online queue.

Slots at many stores are booked up for weeks, leaving many people struggling to buy essential items during the coronavirus lockdown.

Supermarkets appealed for customers who have the ability to shop in stores to help free up delivery slots for vulnerable people shopping online.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People Scotland (RNIB) is campaigning to class blind people as vulnerable.

The charity said the government’s category of vulnerable people currently only includes those at risk of developing coronavirus.

Changing their status to vulnerable would help people affected by sight loss get access to supermarkets during special opening times when there will be less people walking about in stores.

In a letter to Fergus Ewing, cabinet secretary for rural economy and tourism, director of RNIB James Adams said: “Blind and partially sighted people often rely on a combination of touch and guiding from another person to navigate.

“But the current unprecedented demand on supermarkets makes this much more challenging.

“Moreover, for the visually impaired who can shop, the social distancing markers on floors and the introduction of one-way routes around supermarkets cannot easily be navigated by either long cane or guide dog users.”

Mr Adams highlighted that online shopping was the safest option for those with impaired vision to reduce the number of times goods were handled in stores.

He added: “We are asking the Scottish Government to urgently work with supermarkets to ensure that people with sight loss are considered a priority group able to access online shopping.”

The RNIB and other sight loss sector charities, including Guide Dogs, Thomas Pocklington Trust and Visionary, have also written to leading supermarkets to ensure people with sight loss are considered during the pandemic.

Hussein believes that being considered as a vulnerable person would improve his shopping experience during the lockdown.

He said: “I think for larger shops I would make more use of online shopping, if it was available, knowing the system will work. It’s just taking the fear and anxiety out of the equation.

“Also knowing I can go into a shop at a certain time in a quieter environment is less stressful and I think staff will be more willing to help by reducing the stress they are under.

“If I’m put into this category I have certainty of knowing I can get into the shops, because online traffic won’t reduce any time soon.

“It may also give me certainty I can get delivery slots and that this will be prioritised.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are contacting individuals who are in the ‘at risk’ areas as identified by the four chief medical officers.

“This is to prioritise support being offered to those who currently most require it. Letters are still being issued, but if anyone thinks they should have received one but hadn’t by yesterday’s post, they should contact their GP.

“We would urge all retailers to ensure their websites are fully accessible so that disabled people can shop online.”

For assistance or access to updated information, contact the RNIB helpline on 0303 123 9999.

