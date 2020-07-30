North-east Black Lives Matter campaigner welcomes university equality plans

A leading figure from Aberdeen’s Black Lives Matter movement has welcomed a commitment made by the university to tackle racism.

Aberdeen University has set out a series of pledges as they look to combat racial inequality over the next 20 years.

These include establishing an equality, diversity and inclusion committee with staff and students to promote racial equality and working towards setting up an race equality network.

Aberdeen University also signed up for Advance HE’s race equality charter which aims to improve the representation, progression and success of minority ethnic staff and students within higher education.

As well as establishing a working group on tackling racial harassment which will address the recommendations of the report published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, called Tackling Racial Harassment: Universities Challenged

Ola Akisanya, who was part of the protests in the city centre last month, is happy with the proposals being set out at the education institution.

He said it is not an “instant fix” and it make take “a few years” for the changes to be reflected in wider society.

He said: “I think it is outstanding what they are doing and seems very well thought out.

“It is good they are going to do extensive changes in multiple parts of the university.

“They’ve signed up to numerous boards, they’ve developed an equality group and they are funding units looking at the university architecture might have connections with the slave trade.

“They are covering and trying to tackle every single aspect of the issues raised by the student community.

“I am happy with it and I would hope all other student organisations will use Aberdeen University as an example of how you work with these things.”

“To shift paradigms and to shift demographics it going to take quite a few years for those effects to be seen in wider society.

“Nothing is an instant fix but it is great that even though they have a 20-year plan they are determined to change things in the short term, which is what everybody should be working towards.”

An Aberdeen University spokesman said: “We are committed to inclusivity and diversity and to tackling structural racism in our institution.

“We have committed to telling our own story openly and honestly, and have recently invested in a new research post which will investigate our links to slavery and shed light on how the university and the north-east of Scotland benefited from the proceeds of the slave trade.

“We will shortly launch a new series of listening sessions for students and staff to enable us to learn from those prepared to share their own lived experiences of racism, in order to shape and inform our anti-racism strategy.

“Our Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee has also approved the creation of a new Race Equality Strategy Group and we have identified a chair of a soon-to-be launched staff and student race network.

“We realise there is much work to do to ensure racial equality, but we are confident our community will work together constructively and passionately to achieve real change.”