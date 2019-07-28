North-east bikers asked to share thoughts on road safety initiatives

Bikers’ views are being sought on the effectiveness of road safety initiatives.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) is working with Road Safety North East Scotland (RSNES) on the scheme, which hopes to gather information about how much impact safety courses have on the attitudes of bikers and their behaviour.

It is hoped responses may help to inform the development of future safety initiatives.

Further interviews are planned to take place later in the summer with participants.

The survey is online at bit.ly/2xTiQjE and entries will be accepted until August 14.

