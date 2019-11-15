North-east biker loses leg in horror crash

Loved ones have rallied round a young motorcyclist who woke up in hospital after a crash to find part of his leg missing.

Brave Konrad Trojakowski, 20, was riding his motorbike on the A947 Dyce to Banff road just over a week ago when it was involved in a collision with a car just over a mile north of Oldmeldrum on the Tullo Straight.

A good Samaritan ran to his aid and paramedics were called – but Konrad’s memory of what happened in the aftermath of the collision on November 6 is hazy.

Konrad, of Oldmeldrum, said: “After that I don’t remember much until I got to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“I woke up in a little room surrounded by folk, including my mum and dad.

“I looked down and they said ‘do you know what happened?’.

“I said ‘yeah’. I looked down at my leg and saw that I’m missing half of my right leg.”

Konrad’s loved ones have since inundated him with hundreds of messages of support.

Wendy Bruce, his friend and former colleague at Greggs in Inverurie, has started a fundraising campaign to help the qualified welder on his road to recovery.

Speaking from his hospital bed about the crash, which happened at 7.45pm on November 6, Konrad said he was riding his grey Lexmoto Michigan motorcycle and was about to turn off the A947 on to the road on which he lives when there was a collision.

He said: “Some lovely lady pulled over to see what was wrong with me. I remember feeling a thud.

“I woke up and she was shaking my shoulders to see if I was awake.

“I took off my helmet and asked the lady to put it under my legs.

“She must have been in quite a bit of shock as well.

“The next thing I remember is sitting there in a fair bit of pain.

“I told this lady to phone my mother. I gave her the number so my parents were aware.”

The former North East Scotland College student added: “Had that woman not stopped I would have bled out. I feel like this message applies to many people – be careful on the roads.

“I’m lucky to have come out with the injuries I have. I’m only 20 years old and this is what I’ll have for the rest of my days, but I am keeping my chin up and I have to keep moving forward.

“Life will throw logs under your feet but keep on jumping because life is always worth it.”

Wendy, of Macduff, has launched a fundraiser which has so far raised more than £900.

She said: “I thought it was important to help him however possible.

“Hopefully it will help Konrad pay for things like travel costs to and from hospital, a prosthetic leg, and maybe even a specially adapted bike so he can get back out on the road if he wishes.”

She has also contacted the British Biker Relief Foundation, which helps motorcyclists rehabilitate from injuries sustained in collisions.

Konrad said: “I can’t even begin to express my gratitude for the people that surround me…

“I can’t honestly message everybody back individually – at least not for now because I am fading in and out of just being awake and sleeping.”

Police said the Audi A3 driver involved in the collision did not sustain injury and officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our inquiries have established that a light-coloured van stopped at the scene. We have not yet spoken to the occupant of this vehicle.

“If you were the driver or a passenger in this vehicle, or know who they are, I would urge you to contact on 101.”