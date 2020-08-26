North-east bike ride pedals ahead with altered format

A popular Aberdeenshire cycling event is taking a new month-long form to help participants adhere to physical distancing restrictions.

The annual Chapelton bike ride, which usually attracts hundreds of participants and spectators, is challenging people to cycle either 12 or 42 miles between August 6 and September 6 to support North East Sensory Services.

Participants of the event, which last year raised almost £7,000 for the charity, will receive two-for-one coffee and cake at Slate & Grain brasserie in Chapelton, with children getting free ice cream from Fits the Scoop in Peterculter.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Duchess of Fife, director of Elsick Development Company which leads the development of the town, said: “The annual bike ride is always a highlight in Chapelton’s busy events calendar but this year we needed to think about doing things a little differently.

“We know that the occasion won’t be the same as what it usually is but we really hope that everyone involved will have just as much fun helping to raise funds for North East Sensory Services.

“Plus, there will be a reward of coffee and cake and ice cream!”

Entry to the bike ride requires a £5 minimum donation for individuals, with a £15 minimum for families of two adults and up to four children and a £20 minimum for teams of up to five adults.

For more information about this year’s bike ride and how to get involved, visit chapeltonbikeride.co.uk