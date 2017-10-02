North-east beers win big at annual awards bash

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Two North-east brewing companies have won big at a national awards ceremony.

BrewDog and Fierce Beer both scooped up top prizes at the Scottish Beer Awards 2017.

BrewDog, owned by Martin Dickie and James Watt took home the night’s biggest prize, winning the award for Brewery of The Year 2017.

The Ellon-based brewery saw off the competition from popular breweries including Fyne Ales, Innis & Gunn Brewing Company and Stewart Brewing.

BrewDog also took home two silver awards on the night for Jet Black Heart in the Best Stout category and Elvis Juice for Best Fruit Forward.

Fierce Beer, which is located in Dyce, also took home one of the night’s most coveted awards, receiving the accolade for Breakthrough Brewery over other nominees, Cross Borders Brewing Company and The Ferry Brewery.

The brewery also took home big wins for their Cafe Racer beer, scooping the much-sought after Beer of the Year award as well as Best Porter.

The evening took place this Thursday at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange.