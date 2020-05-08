North-east beer giant BrewDog to use wind turbines to power north-east base

North-east beer giant BrewDog has announced that three wind turbines will soon be providing the power for its north-east base.

It is part of a bid by the firm to become more sustainable.

Group chief operating officer David McDowall said the company hope to roll out the wind turbines as soon as possible.

The wind turbines are part of several initiatives which the brewery is introducing as part of the BrewDog tomorrow programme, which launched just a few months ago.

The scheme aims to make a number of different changes within the company, in order to make it sustainable and more environmentally friendly.

David McDowall, said: “It’s our commitment to becoming a more responsible and sustainable organisation.

“The end goal is that we think we can set an example by becoming the most sustainable brewery on the planet.

“As well as the wind turbine project we’ve completely ditched plastic from all our packaging and we’re working on an anaerobic digestion project which allows us to take all of the waste water we use in the brewing process and turn it into clean water and reuse it.”

The business has made progress already with its cans for equity scheme, which asks customers to return BrewDog cans in batches of 50.

The cans are recycled, and the aluminium is returned to the packaging industry – saving energy, reducing CO2 emissions and diverting the cans from landfill.

As a reward, customers are given a voucher for a share within the company.

However, it is hoped the latest initiatives will make an even bigger impact.

He said: “The wind turbines is a really exciting one because effectively they will provide us with 2.4 megawatts of clean electricity and that’s enough for us to power our entire brewery operation with clean energy.”

The company now export to over 60 markets and have bars and breweries around the world, but Ellon remains home.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “The vast majority of beer that we brew and you see out in the UK and Europe, that all comes from Ellon and we feel very closely affiliated with the north-east of Scotland.

“That brewery is the heart of our business and we want to make the heart of our business as sustainable as possible.”

Currently, the BrewDog team are preparing to relaunch the business once given the go-ahead by the government, and are implementing ways to ensure the safety of all of their customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

This includes contactless ordering through card or their new app, hop drop, as well as sanitizer stations, physical table screens upon request and amended furniture layouts to create appropriate space.

BrewDog have even pledged to introduce surface cleaning every 15 minutes, and say all of their staff will serve customers while wearing masks and gloves.

He said: “We started working on this not long before the crisis hit and it does two things.

“First of all it allows you to order awesome craft beer and get it delivered to your house within an hour.

“Some of our bars are open and doing that at the moment and providing delivery.

“Second of all it allows you to order directly from your smart phone when you are sitting at a table meaning in essence you don’t need to directly interact with a member of the team.

“So given what’s happened it’s a very relevant piece of tech for us and so we’ve been working to fine tune that and it’s now ready to use across all of our bars as we eagerly wait on some guidance when we’re able to relaunch again.”