North-east beer giant BrewDog makes going to the pub a virtual reality during coronavirus lockdown

North-east beer giant BrewDog has announced the opening of more than 100 bars this week – the only difference is they are online.

The new virtual bars will be replicating the experience of every one of its bars across the globe giving customers the chance to get together with their friends, enjoy a beer, and socialise.

Online users can tune in for a series of events including beer tasting and homebrewing masterclasses to pub quizzes, live music and comedy from this Friday.

The sessions will include question and answer opportunities, giveaways and online tastings from Guest Breweries, Hawkes Cider, Overworks, BrewDog distilling and much more.

More information will be announced on Twitter and Instagram channels

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said: “Community has always been at the absolute core of what we do. And the role that community, and great beer play in our society is now more important than ever.

“Our online bars will be open for business on the Friday March 27, at 6pm, and we are scheduling a series of amazing sessions with guest breweries, online tastings, games, entertainment.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming you all and sharing a beer.”

