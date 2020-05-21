North-east beer giant BrewDog launches scheme to support independent businesses

North-east beer giant BrewDog has announced a new initiative, which will help independent bars, pubs and bottleshops reopen across the UK.

The BrewDog Kickstart Collective aims to assist a number of businesses which have suffered due to the pandemic.

Any independent bar, pub or bottle shop can apply to form part of the collective, which will be used to support independent businesses across the UK, and help them navigate the challenges of reopening after the coronavirus crisis.

Small businesses create over half of the total private sector employment in the UK, but are being hardest hit in the midst of the pandemic.

BrewDog is now joining with leading industry experts, including Citation HR, Food Alert and Supersonic Inc, to offer a programme of insights, information sharing, free stock, training and discounts.

David McDowall, COO of BrewDog, said: “Across the country businesses are fighting to survive during this crisis.

“Nowhere is this impact being felt more than in small independent businesses.

“At BrewDog, we have supported independent bars and pubs in the hospitality sector since day one, and just as importantly, we are very grateful for how those businesses supported us as we grew over the years.

“We hope that, in some small way, this programme of support will give some of them a better chance of surviving, and in turn help protect the diverse, unique and creative hospitality industry in the UK, that we are so proud to be a part of.”

The fund will initially be open to the first 500 applicants.

They will receive support in the form of £250 worth of BrewDog beer to help with the restocking of their venue before reopening.

Access to BrewDog’s research and plans on re-opening will also be provided, as well as advice and guidance on re-opening practices, safety measures, marketing and promotion, and more from a range of industry experts including Food Alert, Citation HR and Supersonic Inc.

Teams will be given access to online beer training sessions from one of BrewDog’s certified cicerone beer sommeliers, and a discount card for each team member to use in BrewDog bars once they reopen.

BrewDog will also offer promotion of their venue on their website, where they will post a map of all of the businesses that they are supporting through the initiative.

Finally, there will be an invite to a live webinar which will give practical advice on the reboot of the hospitality industry, which will be led by David McDowall

An invite to a live webinar with practical advice on the reboot of hospitality, led by David McDowall, its Chief Operating Officer, as well as ndustry expert guests.

To signup for the BrewDog Kickstart Collective, visit https://www.brewdog.com/uk/kickstartcollective.